The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll for Monday May 3rd, 2021

As COVID-19 numbers start to drop off locally, some experts are warning we're not in the clear quite yet... Dr. Issac Bogoch says supply will ramp up this month, but there still won't be enough to vaccinate everyone in Ontario. Dr. Ronald St John -- the former federal manager of Canada's SARS response says he sees some promising signs in the future Ontario's air ambulance paramedics have voted 94 per cent in favour of strike action if necessary. The paramedics who work for Orange have been without a contract since last July. Uniform president Jerry Dias says the paramedics want to be exempt from an Ontario law capping salaries for public employees. India recorded a slight drop in new COVID-19 infections today at 392-thousand, 488. That was down from yesterday's record high of 401-thousand, 993 new cases. With hospitals struggling to secure a steady supply of oxygen, and more COVID-19 patients dying, a court in New Delhi said it would start punishing government officials for failing to deliver oxygen. How the mRNA technology in COVID-19 vaccines could be used to treat cancer and other diseases. Find out the facts on Medical Myth Busting with Dr. Barry Dworkin. Sunday House Call, Sunday afternoon at 3 on Newstalk 580 CFRA SpaceX has delivered four astronauts back to Earth, making the first U-S crew splashdown in darkness since the Apollo 8 moonshot. The Dragon capsule parachuted into the Gulf of Mexico near the Florida Panhandle early today, just six-and-a-half hours after departing the International Space Station. Trending Today with Matt Harris talks about a Radio host in New York who is under fire for his comments to New York Jets second overall draft pick Zach Wilson. Do you think the radio host was in the wrong? Canada's economy grew at a 6.5% pace to start 2021, slightly faster than U.S. did. We speak to Ian Lee – Sprott School of Business at Carleton University. The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll every weekday from 5:00 am to 9:00 am on News Talk 580 CFRA.