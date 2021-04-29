The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll for Thursday April 29th, 2021

At The Rink with Gord Wilson. “The Sens playing like a playoff team?” TSN 1200 Colour Commentator Gord Wilson joins the Morning Rush to discuss how well the Sens have been playing despite the goalie injuries. Can they make the playoffs next season or do they still have more years of rebuilding? Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is on the speakers' list next month at a celebrity-laden global concert promoting vaccine equality. Canada is one of the largest contributors to the global vaccine sharing initiative known as COVAX, but has been criticized for also taking doses from COVAX despite having privately purchased enough vaccines to give as many eight doses to every Canadian. But N-D-P Leader Jagmeet Singh calls Trudeau's planned virtual appearance ridiculous. Ontario's auditor general says long-term care homes were poorly prepared for the COVID-19 pandemic. Bonnie Lysyk says both the provincial government and the nursing-home sector failed to heed lessons learned from the SARS epidemic. What can we do after getting a COVID vaccine? Experts say clear guidance is needed Medical Myth Busting with Dr. Barry Dworkin. Sunday House Call, Sunday afternoon at 3 on Newstalk 580 CFRA Ontario is introducing a program that will give all workers three paid sick days during the pandemic. Labour Minister Monte McNaughton's announcement today comes after months of pressure from doctors and opposition politicians. Monte McNaughton, joins the Morning Rush to discuss the new three paid sicks days. A range of side effects in some people who get a COVID-19 vaccine is being called "vaccine hangover" and experts say there's no real way to predict who will experience it. A recent study shows those are more likely in women, people under age 55, and those who have already been infected by COVID-19. Jason Kindrachuk, a microbiology assistant professor at the University of Manitoba, says there's many biological reasons. Lumber is at an all time high, why is causing these high lumber prices? Ian Dunn, president of the Ontario Forest Industries Association. The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll every weekday from 5:00 am to 9:00 am on News Talk 580 CFRA.