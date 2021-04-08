The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll for Thursday April 8th, 2021

Every morning at 5 o'clock we let you look behind the curtains to the Morning Rush morning meeting with Bill Carroll. We talk about what's trending today, all the topics, and interviews for The Morning Rush show. Ontario has issued a new stay-at-home order to fight an alarming surge in COVID-19 cases fuelled by variants of the virus. Premier Doug Ford says the move is being made because people in the province are facing a life or death situation.. At The Rink with Gord Wilson! Conor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have over 40 points against the Ottawa Senators so far this season. Can the Sens slow them down in there final matchup of the season? The National Advisory Committee on Immunization says it's standing by its emergency recommendation to extend the delivery of second doses of COVID-19 vaccines up to four months. NACI vice-chair Dr. Shelley Deeks says the panel's "rapid" response recommendation a month ago was followed by further research on the vaccines No evidence suggests the 4-month wait will be beneficial to prolong vaccines? Find out all the facts on Medical Myth Busting with Dr. Barry Dworkin. A disturbing trend with a huge increase in the wastewater numbers. We speak to Tyson Graber co-lead investigator on the wastewater monitoring project. Trending Today with Matt Harris! They have new details on the cause of Tiger Wood’s accident. Was it drugs alcohol, or Just pushed the wrong pedal? The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll every weekday from 5:00 am to 9:00 am on News Talk 580 CFRA.