The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll for Tuesday March 2nd, 2021

Every morning at 5 o'clock we let you look behind the curtains to the Morning Rush morning meeting with Bill Carroll. We talk about what's trending today, all the topics, and interviews for The Morning Rush show. At The Rink with Gord Wilson! TSN 1200 Colour commentator Gord Wilson joins the Morning Rush to talk about how great the Sens have be of late, moving out of last place. Also the Ottawa Senators organization paid tribute to CFRA’s Morning Rush Board operator Brian Fraser by wearing stickers on their helmets on Saturday’s game. The provincial government is considering extending the time between the first and second doses of the Covid-19 vaccine... by up to four months. Ottawa's vaccination lead Anthony Di Monte says this could be a game-changer. We talk to Dr. Barry Dworkin on if this is a good idea or not, and what are the risks? Liberals' COVID-19 benefit programs continue to outpace wage losses, new StatsCan data show. We speak to Ian Lee – Sprott School of Business at Carleton University What’s trending today with Matt Harris! Netflix TV show called out by Taylor Swift? And Wayne Gretzky in the Young and restless. Ottawa’s case numbers were low last week but starting to rise. Are we going to see an increase with the waste water predictions? We talk to Tyson Graber, co-lead investigator on the wastewater monitoring project in Ottawa. The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll every weekday from 5:00 am to 9:00 am on News Talk 580 CFRA.