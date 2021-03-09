The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll for Tuesday March 9th, 2021

Every morning at 5 o'clock we let you look behind the curtains to the Morning Rush morning meeting with Bill Carroll. We talk about what's trending today, all the topics, and interviews for The Morning Rush show. The centre for disease control in the United States says fully-vaccinated Americans can gather with other fully vaccinated people indoors without masks or social distancing... But Canadian officials say we're not there yet CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky clarifies what "fully vaccinated" means Ottawa police are launching a campaign reminding people to "know their tow" as part of public safety education, insisting that people shouldn't accept tow truck offers they didn't ask for. They say to call the police and your insurance company to choose a service, and to get a written estimate. Dr. Paul Roumeliotis of the eastern Ontario health unit is optimistic that we are on track to get everyone in the province their first shot by the end of june, he says it's easier to plan because more vaccines than anticipated are arriving At The Rink with Gord Wilson. TSN 1200 Colour commentator joins the Morning Rush to discuss the Ottawa Senators 3-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers last night, and just how good Tim Stutzle is for such a young age. Also will the short season be hard on the young guys on the team? Why blood-type A increase Covid-19 risk? Asthma not on the list for pre-existing conditions to get an early Covid-19 vaccine? We find out the facts on Medical Myth Busting with Dr. Barry Dworkin. John Mascarin, Partner at Aird & Berlis LLP in Toronto Joins the Morning Rush to discuss – Municipal Law Specialist Private members’ bill to be tabled this month allowing city councilors to be removed for egregious misconduct. Former aides of Rick Chiarelli started a petition to change the laws on Friday. How would it work, what does it mean, what would it mean locally? The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll every weekday from 5:00 am to 9:00 am on News Talk 580 CFRA.