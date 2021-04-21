The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll for Wednesday April 21st, 2021

Every morning at 5 o'clock we let you look behind the curtains to the Morning Rush morning meeting with Bill Carroll. We talk about what's trending today, all the topics, and interviews for The Morning Rush show. The Ford government is open to implementing some additional measures for paid sick leave for workers, Ontario Heath Minister Christine Elliott suggested Tuesday Elliott told reporters after Question Period on Tuesday that given the Trudeau Liberals did not make any material changes to the Canada Recovery and Sickness Benefit (CRSB) in the budget tabled on Monday, they would have to do something more. The Ottawa Police Service will stop monitoring inter-provincial crossings 24/7. Police say officers will be deployed on a rotating schedule of checkpoints throughout the city on a daily basis. Covid-19 deaths are accelerating, WHO warns, as world records most cases ever in a single week. We speak to Dr. Barry Dworkin on Medical Myth Busting about all the facts. Have we flattened the must recent curve? Ottawa broke records last week with the highest Covid numbers this city has seen. Is the trend now heading downward? We speak to Tyson Graber co-lead investigator on the wastewater monitoring project Hospitals are buckling’: Ontario’s science table makes an urgent push for stronger COVID-19 measures. We speak to Dr. Neil Rau -- Infectious Diseases Specialist / Medical Microbiologist Halton Healthcare Services. The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll every weekday from 5:00 am to 9:00 am on News Talk 580 CFRA.