The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll for Wednesday March 10th, 2021

Every morning at 5 o'clock we let you look behind the curtains to the Morning Rush morning meeting with Bill Carroll. We talk about what's trending today, all the topics, and interviews for The Morning Rush show. FDA authorizes new T-cell test that could be game changer for COVID-19 long haulers? Find out the facts on Medical Myth Busting with Dr. Barry Dworkin. Ottawa’s case numbers were low yesterday but are we going to see an increase with the waste water predictions? We talk to Tyson Graber, co-lead investigator on the wastewater monitoring project in Ottawa. During an update on the state of COVID-19 in Ottawa yesterday, Dr. Vera Etches reiterated the reminder that the situation can be fraught but says that the capital has been doing a good job maintaining current levels without things getting worse. Dr Etches talks about needing to possibly look at more measures if things do get worse. Piers Morgan is leaving Good Morning Britain following tense interactions with both co-hosts and guests about the fallout from the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle issue, wherein many took issue with his response. On Tuesday, co-host Alex Beresford took Piers to task for his treatment of Harry and Meghan and dismissal of their concerns and possible bad blood from the past Ontario has released its list of what health conditions mean a resident can sign up to get a COVID-19 vaccine, and its lack of specifity is leading to concerns about enforcement and what some experts have described as the inevitability of people cutting in line Dr Michael Warner, medical director of critical care at Michael Garron Hospital, says these next two months are critical and vaccines need to go to the right people Trending Today with Corey Price! The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll every weekday from 5:00 am to 9:00 am on News Talk 580 CFRA.