The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll for Wednesday March 17th, 2021

Every morning at 5 o'clock we let you look behind the curtains to the Morning Rush morning meeting with Bill Carroll. We talk about what's trending today, all the topics, and interviews for The Morning Rush show. Ottawa's top doctor says she expects the city to move into the COVID-19 red zone within the next week, meaning tighter restrictions on gatherings and local businesses. Dr Vera Etches says she made the recommendation to the province yesterday. Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization is changing its guidance on who should receive the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. NACI chief Doctor Caroline Quach says it can now be used in anyone 18 and older, based on real-world data. The European Medicines Agency says there is no indication that Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines are causing blood clots. And it says the agency is firmly convinced the drug's benefits outweigh the risks. The EMA's Emer Cooke says when you vaccinate millions of people, it is inevitable that you have rare or serious incidences of illnesses that occur after vaccination Ottawa is heading back to the red zone. Now with the LTC and most at risk vaccinated why are we heading back into the red zone with this case count. Is it time to change the criteria for the red zone? Find out the facts Medical Myth Busting with Dr. Barry Dworkin. Kielburger brothers trial continues over the WE scandal. We are joined by Carleton MP Pierre Poilievre to discuss his questionings against the Kielburgers yesterday. Ontario has already entered its third wave of COVID-19, with variants driving exponential growth. What wrong and is there still time to avoid the 3rd wave? We speak to Dr. Gerald Evans, the medical director of infection control at Kingston Health Sciences Centre The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll every weekday from 5:00 am to 9:00 am on News Talk 580 CFRA.