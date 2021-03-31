The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll for Wednesday March 31st, 2021

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians just need to hold on a little longer as he promises even more COVID-19 vaccine doses will arrive this spring. Trudeau says while the end of the pandemic is nearing, and vaccines are going to start flowing faster, variants are adding to the risk and Canadians cannot throw caution aside just yet. Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government is considering additional restrictions to combat a surge in COVID-19 and is urging people not to gather over the Easter weekend. Ford says he is worried about rising infections and stressed that residents must follow public health rules. Powerplay with Evan Solomon had Procurement Minister Anita Anand who places the blame for the slow vaccine rollout with the Provincial government and not the lack of vaccines from the Federal government. The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll breaks down the interview and questions her response.