The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll for Wednesday March 3rd, 2021

Every morning at 5 o'clock we let you look behind the curtains to the Morning Rush morning meeting with Bill Carroll. We talk about what's trending today, all the topics, and interviews for The Morning Rush show. Canada's top public health officials say shifting knowledge of how the available COVID-19 vaccines work is behind the changing guidance on how they should be used. Doctor Theresa Tam says there is now a moderate increase in case counts at the national level, with a rise in new variants circulating. Carey Price made 26 saves in a bounce-back performance and Dominique Ducharme picked up his first NHL coaching victory as the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Ottawa Senators 3-1. Price has struggled most of this season, but Ducharme turned to the former Hart and Vezina Trophy winner with Montreal mired in a five-game slump. Federal Procurement Minister Anita Anand says half a million doses of the latest COVID-19 vaccine to be approved for use in Canada will arrive tomorrow. Anand says the first shipment of the version of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India is on the way. Texas becomes the biggest US state to lift any lockdown restriction and mask mandate. Is this a good idea with the number of people vaccinated in Texas? Find out all the facts on Medical Myth Busting with Dr. Barry Dworkin. Changes in Canada’s vaccine landscape could mean earlier access to a COVID-19 vaccine. Brian Lilley of The Toronto Sun joins the Morning Rush to discuss the vaccine rollout and the changes. Trending Today with Matt Harris, Dolly Patron get’s her vaccine? Eastern Ontario Health Unit still unsure of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. We speak to Dr. Paul Roumeliotis - Medical Officer of Health , Eastern Ontario Health Unit. Texas becomes biggest US state to lift COVID-19 mask mandate. We speak to Dr. Gerald Evans, the medical director of infection control at Kingston Health Sciences Centre about the US state eliminating mask mandate. The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll every weekday from 5:00 am to 9:00 am on News Talk 580 CFRA.