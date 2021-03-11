The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll Thursday March 11th, 2021

Every morning at 5 o'clock we let you look behind the curtains to the Morning Rush morning meeting with Bill Carroll. We talk about what's trending today, all the topics, and interviews for The Morning Rush show. Ontario one million vaccine doses Retired Gen. Rick Hillier, who is leading the province's vaccine task force says the province was scheduled to hit a vaccine milestone yesterday. Ontario says family doctors in six regions will start administering COVID-19 vaccinations to patients aged 60-64 this weekend. Premier Doug Ford says the initiative will start in Toronto, Peel Region, Hamilton, Guelph, Peterborough, and Simcoe-Muskoka, with doctors starting to contact patients to book appointments this week. The soldier in charge of rolling out COVID-19 vaccines to the provinces and territories says Canada is expecting to receive eight-million shots by the end of this month, mainly from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. Major-General Dany Fortin added up the numbers at a news conference in Ottawa. At The Rink with Gord Wilson joins the Morning Rush to discuss about the Sens 7-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers. They also discuss Austin Mathews playing with his hurt wrist. Family docs still awaiting specifics on their role in COVID-19 vaccinations, yet the province made the announcement causing lots of inquiries to these family doctors. We find out the facts on Medical Myth Busting with Dr. Barry Dworkin. It’s officially been 1 year since the World Health Organization declared a pandemic due to Covid-19. We talk to Cameron Love the CEO for the Ottawa Hospital about the challenges of the past year and the future going forward with the vaccines. The Ottawa Senators are brining back there 50/50 draws virutally this year, and Monday nights game against the Canuacks the proceeds with be donated to the Blood clinic in honour of our CFRA techincal producer Brian Fraser who passed away 2 weeks ago. Anthony LeBlanc – President, Ottawa Senators joins the Morning Rush to tell us about the new Sens 50/50 and the tribute to Brian. The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll every weekday from 5:00 am to 9:00 am on News Talk 580 CFRA.