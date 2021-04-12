The Morning Rush with Matt Harris for Monday April 12th, 2021

As Ottawa and the province continue to set record high COVID-19 case counts, one health expert is already warning about the possibility of a fourth wave of the virus before we're even done with this current third wave. Infectious disease expert and member of Ontario's vaccination task force Dr. Isaac Bogoch says that while we thinks we have not crested in this third wave yet, we need to be looking forward. As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across Ontario, so too do rates of hospitalization, which is putting a strain on the healthcare system and causing the province to take measures to better spread that weight to maintain resources Dr. Ronald St John, former federal manager to the SARS response in Canada, says this has been a cycle throughout the pandemic The capital has been testing wastewater to gauge the presence of COVID-19 in Ottawa for a year. The test has been shared across the province and to British Columbia and Alberta as well, on top of producing a test to find the B-1-3-5-1 variant. 1 In 3 COVID-19 Survivors Have Neurological Or Psychiatric Problems Within 6 Months. Why is this latest lockdown not slowing down the numbers? We find out the facts on Medical Myth Busting with Dr. Barry Dworkin. When the current arrangement is up, could this be the end of the Beer Store? Why? We are joined by Jordan St. John, author of "Lost Breweries of Toronto" and co-author of the "Ontario Beer Guide," columnist, instructor. A $700 dollar Transformer toy that transforms by itself? Trending Today with Corey Price tells you if it's worth your money. How to deal with pandemic fatigue leading to some people not following public health measures, and why people might not be interested in doing so even as cases rise. Igor Grossmann, associate professor of psychology at the University of Waterloo and creator of the World After COVID project