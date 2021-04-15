The Morning Rush with Matt Harris for Thursday April 15th, 2021

Ottawa's associate medical officer of health is warning that the COVID situation in Ottawa is the worst that it's ever been, with essentially all trends pointing in the wrong direction. Based on numbers throughout the pandemic, we're technically in a "fifth" wave. Dr. Brent Moloughney, associate medical officer of health, says this wave has been the worst. The city announced Wednesday that city councilors will be able to determine the closing time of parks in their wards, with "problem parks" being able to be moved up to a 9pm closed in order to discourage gatherings and other activities after dark and allowing a more straightforward response from bylaw. Mayor Jim Watson says this solution works without being too broad. A delay in the shipment of the Moderna vaccine is causing canceled vaccine appointments in hotspots in the GTA -- according to the province -- while Ottawa says it's looking to fill a gap in supply but doesn't know if appointments would need to be canceled. Ontario Solicitor General Sylvia Jones says the delay is frustrating Matt Murray the Ottawa Senators starting goalie returned after a month-long injury, was there rust in his game that caused the loss, or is his glove hand still suffering? Trending Today with Matt Harris has another episode of who forgot to turn off there Zoom! What are the wastewater numbers saying? We speak to Tyson Graber, co-lead investigator on the wastewater monitoring project. Can anything be done to slow down this third wave? And will the vaccines prevent the 4th and 5th wave. We speak to Dr. Brent Moloughney, associate medical officer of health in Ottawa. The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll every weekday from 5:00 am to 9:00 am on News Talk 580 CFRA.