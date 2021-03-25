The Morning Rush with Matt Harris for Thursday March 25th, 2021

Every morning at 5 o'clock we let you look behind the curtains to the Morning Rush morning meeting with Bill Carroll. We talk about what's trending today, all the topics, and interviews for The Morning Rush show. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that while he is "concerned" that COVID-19 vaccine deliveries to Canada from India and the EU may be held back to prioritize domestic immunization campaigns, there is no indication yet that this country’s supply will be impacted. Trudeau told the House of Commons his government is in contact with European officials to ensure the changes don't impact vaccine deliveries to Canada. The Ford government is continuing with increased healthcare spending and cash grants to businesses and parents as its pathway out of the pandemic will be paved with more than $100 billion in new debt and deficits that are not likely to end before 2029. The deficit for 2021-2022 is projected at $33.1 billion, down from $38.5 billion last year, with deficits of $27.7 billion and $20.2 billion projected for 2022-23 and 2023-24. The province will spend $186.1 billion this year, down from $190 billion last year, with net debt expected to hit $440 billion this year, and debt to GDP to exceed 50 per cent by 2023-24. Mayor Watson says he's waiting to learn more about what financial support Ottawa will see from $1 billion set aside for municipalities to buffer any possible deficit here, which can't legally be run (0:22) CHEO President and CEO Alex Munter says funding for a new healthcare hub will help provide better care across the city At the Rink with Gord Wilson, TSN 1200 Colour Commentator joins the Morning Rush to talk about the Ottawa Senators back to back wins against the Calgary Flames, and rookie fourth string goaltender Filip Gustavsson getting both wins! The harm of weekly Covid testing out weighs the benefits. We find out the facts on Medical Myth Busting with Dr. Barry Dworkin. Bill C-218 is looking to legalize single game sports betting across Canada. We speak to Paul Burns, President and CEO, Canadian Gaming Association The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll every weekday from 5:00 am to 9:00 am on News Talk 580 CFRA.