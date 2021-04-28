The Morning Rush wtih Bill Carroll for Wednesday April 28th, 2021

The Ontario government should consider working directly with the employers of essential workers to deliver paid sick leave as the province grapples with the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday. Justin Trudeau says Canada is still counting on the United States to share its COVID-19 vaccine surplus, even as pressure mounts on the White House to help ease a spiralling pandemic crisis in India. The prime minister says his government is in close contact with the U-S and with diplomatic officials at the Canadian Embassy about procuring more doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, which is not being used south of the border. Pfizer's new at-home pill to treat Covid could be available by end of the year? Also, a Miami private school won't employ teachers who get the Covid-19 vaccine. We find out the facts on Medical Myth Busting with Dr. Barry Dworkin Sunday House Call, Sunday afternoon at 3 on Newstalk 580 CFRA Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday said that no one in his office knew that a 2018 allegation made against Gen. Jonathan Vance ``was a Me Too complaint`` Canada's chief public health officer says there have been close to one-million, 190-thousand cases of COVID-19, including over 24-thousand deaths. Dr. Theresa Tam says over the past week, a somewhat lower average of just over eight-thousand cases were reported daily -- but the number of Canadians experiencing severe and critical illness continued to rise. Ottawa's move to regulate video posts on YouTube and social media called 'assault' on free speech Michael Geist - Canada Research Chair in Internet and E-Commerce Law at the University of Ottawa We open the mailbox! The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll every weekday from 5:00 am to 9:00 am on News Talk 580 CFRA.