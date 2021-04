Trending Today with Matt Harris "You can get your vaccine at a basketball game?"

Vaccine hesitancy is a big concern in the United States, so now the Milwaukie Bucks are offering a vaccine during the NBA games, and Budweiser is giving a $5 dollar off coupon with a vaccine.