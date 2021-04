U.K. man hoping new book helps him find the friends who shipped him overseas in a crate in 1965

U.K. man hoping new book helps him find the friends who shipped him overseas in a crate in 1965

Joining Andrew Pinsent on CFRA Live is Brian Robson, author of The Crate Escape. Joining Andrew Pinsent on CFRA Live is Brian Robson, author of The Crate Escape.