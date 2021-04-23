Police seek help identifying break and enter suspects

Kingston Police are seeking public assistance in identifying two men who smashed the front window of a west-end business and stole a bicycle.

The incident occurred on April 10th. Police say security camera video shows the two suspects pacing around the business, with one man seemingly holding a small battering ram.

Both men proceeed to the front of the business to smash the windows, then reaching into the window and taking off with a mountain bike worth roughly $2600 after a struggling getting the bike loose. It is a black/charcoal coloured Fluid FS3 L29 bike,

The first suspect is said to be slim, wearing dark shoes with light pants, a dark hoodie that says "quebec" with a fleur-de-lis above. He is also wearing a dark hat and face mask.

The second suspect is described as slim to medium in build, with white shoes and a light coloured hoodie reading "CANADA" across the front. There is also a patch on the sleve. He is wearning a gas mask style face covering.

Police have released photos and video of the suspects and the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Wilby with the Kingston Police at 613-549-4660 ext. 6217.