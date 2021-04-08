RCDHU identifies low-risk exposure at Arnprior Metro last week

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is warning of a low-risk exposure at the Metro grocery store on Daniel Street South in Arnprior.

Risk of exposure is considered low in this case because the health unit says the individual in the store who later tested positive was wearing personal protective equipment which limits possible spread of the virus. Based on that, the RCDHU says the advisory is rooted in "an abundance of caution."

It applies to anyone in the Metro location on April 1 between 7:00am and 4:30pm, or on April 3 between 7:00am and 12:30pm.

Anyone in that group should self-monitor for possible COVID-19 symptoms. If symptoms do develop, the recommendation is to start self-isolating right away and book an appointment for a test.