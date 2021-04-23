Renfrew County identifies fifth COVID-19 death, 8 new cases

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit has identified a fifth death from COVID-19 in the area, along with 8 new cases.

Little is known about the person who died of the virus because of confidentiality rules, but the update was included in Thursday's data.

The eight new cases found in the region bring the total for the last seven days up to 29, and there are 30 active cases in the county right now. Six people are being treated in hospital with COVID-19.

As of April 18, over 26,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered locally. During the week of April 12th to April 19th, there was nearly 5000 given out. The health unit also reminds residents age 40 and over that AstraZeneca vaccines are available at pharmacies and local clinics.

Across Ontario the number of new COVID-19 cases again dropped below 4000, with 3682 cases identified on Thursday, and 4597 additional cases considered resolved. Forty more people died of the virus. There are 2350 people in hospital with the virus provincewide, with 806 in intensive care and 588 on a ventilator.

Ontario's chief coroner Dr. Dirk Huyer says that more people seem to be dying of COVID-19 at home than at any time previously during the pandemic, with roughly two of those cases each day among people aged appromiately 30 to 70.

To limit the spread of contagious variants, the federal government has banned passenger flights from India and Pakistan for 30 days as those countries battle surges of the virus.