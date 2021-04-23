Seven new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, 12 variant cases identified

Kingston saw seven new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday as the health unit identified more cases involving variants of concern.



Active cases are continuing their slow decline across the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Health Unit, with 74 active cases as of Thursday. The health unit says 15 more people recovered from the virus. Two people are in hospital.



Twelve more cases involving variants of concern were also identified, which remains the top concern for health officials. There have been 288 cases involving variants since the start of the pandemic, and variants are the dominant strain of COVID-19 at this time.



In the past week, the KFL&A have administered over 10,000 more first doses of COVID-19 vaccines. That brings the percentage of the population with at least one dose up to 34.7 per cent.



Across Ontario the number of new COVID-19 cases again dropped below 4000, with 3682 cases identified on Thursday, and 4597 additional cases considered resolved. Forty more people died of the virus. There are 2350 people in hospital with the virus provincewide, with 806 in intensive care and 588 on a ventilator.



Ontario's chief coroner Dr. Dirk Huyer says that more people seem to be dying of COVID-19 at home than at any time previously during the pandemic, with roughly two of those cases each day among people aged appromiately 30 to 70.



To limit the spread of contagious variants, the federal government has banned passenger flights from India and Pakistan for 30 days as those countries battle surges of the virus.