Company Bio:

ASSURANCE HOME CARE IS A BOUTIQUE IN-HOME CARE COMPANY SERVING THE OTTAWA AND TORONTO REGIONS. FOCUSED ON EXCEPTIONAL SENIOR CARE AND A WIDE RANGE OF HOME CARE SERVICES.

Delivered in a caring and professional way by our carefully selected team. Individuals who are passionate about what they do, understand and respect the desire for independence while working closely with family members.



Co-Founder Kris McGinn

questions@assurancehomecare.ca

(613) 513-8875