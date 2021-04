April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month

April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month Tim talks to Assunta Berardocco, Senior Physiotherapist for the Outpatient Neuro Department at Hotel Dieu Shaver.​ HDS will be spreading awareness about Parkinson’s Disease and the Steve Ludzik Centre for Parkinson’s Rehab all month. Sunday night Niagara Falls will be illuminated in red to recoginize Steve Ludzik and the Steve Ludzik Foundation