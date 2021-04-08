BUSINESS STORIES OF THE WEEK APR 8

With the new emergency shutdown, how badly will businesses suffer? Generally house prices have jumped 20 to 30% from a year ago. Ford Oakville is laying off workers and shutting down production for three weeks starting on April 12. The shutdown has nothing to do with COVID or the provincial lockdown. Instead, Ford is a victim of a global shortage of computer chips. Tim talks to Marvin Ryder, Assistant Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster University.