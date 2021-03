BUSINESS STORIES OF THE WEEK MAR 18

Good Jobs Report for February, 2021. Rogers announced a friendly takeover of Shaw Communications. Empire Ltd. (the parent company of Sobey's, Farm Boy, and Freshco) had agreed to buy a 51% stake in Longo's company. WalMart announced that it was closing six stores in Canada. Tim talks to Marvin Ryder, Assistant Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster University.