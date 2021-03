COVID-19 UPDATE FOR Mar 2 - DR. KARIM ALI

The number of identified COVID-19 variant cases in Niagara continues to grow. As of Friday, Niagara Public Health had identified 17 variant cases within the region - by yesterday afternoon that number jumped to 33. Does it matter which vaccine you use? Tim talks to Dr. Karim Ali Director, Division of Infectious Diseases and Antimicrobial Stewardship Program, and Lead Physician for Emergency Preparedness.