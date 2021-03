COVID-19 UPDATE FOR Mar 9 - DR. KARIM ALI

COVID-19 UPDATE FOR Mar 9 - DR. KARIM ALI Are things looking better? Is it time to be optimistic? Are people 'shopping around for the right vaccine'? Tim talks to Dr. Karim Ali Director, Division of Infectious Diseases and Antimicrobial Stewardship Program, and Lead Physician for Emergency Preparedness.