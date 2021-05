Dog Talk with Dave McMahon - Doug Fur & Tammy Gaboury (MAY 10, 2021)

Doug Fur joins Dave to talk about Nutram Dog Food. Doug is the Ontario Sales Manager. This company is 100% Canadian owned and operated located in Elmira Ontario. Dave McMahon recommends Nutram Dog Food to all of his clients at the Dave McMahon Dog Training Academy & Tammy Gaboury Pet Care Manager of the Niagara SPCA and Humane Society