Dog Talk with Dave McMahon - Hailey McLaughlin, Jason Liquorish, Sinead Medna ( MAR 1ST, 2021 )

Owner & Baker Hailey McLaughlin of AK Dog Cakes, Custom birthday cakes and dog treats! All of our products are made from 100% All Natural ingredients. Also back by popular demand, Jason Liquorish - Founder Mojo Pet Supplements. Helping dogs that suffer from arthritis, seizures inflammation & anxiety, 100% Canadian Made.