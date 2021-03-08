Dog Talk with Dave McMahon - Jessica Calderone, Karen Black, Michael Bentley, MAR 8TH, 2021

Dog Talk with Dave McMahon - Dogtopia Manager Jessica Calderone. Professional Pet Photographer Karen Black joins us to talk about a fundraising initiative she is doing for a local dog rescue group. Michael Bentley - President of SierraSil, a Company that makes medicinal biscuits for dogs these tasty morsels are aimed at helping Senior Dogs by improving their mobility.