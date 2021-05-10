New proposed amendment to Bill C-10 doesn't address free speech concerns – Carmi Levy

The controversy over the bill updating the Broadcasting Act, the gist of it, Experts said that Canadians’ social media posts, like the videos they post to TikTok or YouTube, would fall under the regulatory authority of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission. Critics say that amounts to an attack on free expression. Tim talks to Bell Media tech Analyst Carmi Levy