NIAGARA MADE - Episode 31

Sarah Hess, Founder, Owner, Pretty & Co. Sarah’s journey to opening Pretty & Co. was a blend of hard work, education, and the desire to create something of her own within the salon world. Having competed and placed in both Canadian and North American styling awards, travelled with some of the world’s top stylists to Spain, Paris, and Italy, and has had her work published in several magazines, Sarah is an expert.