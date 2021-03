Ontario residents 80+ can book covid-19 vaccination appointments today

People in Ontario 80 years old and older can start booking their COVID-19 vaccine appointment through the provincial system as of 8 a.m. this morning. Appointments can be scheduled over the phone (1-888-999-6488) or through the provincial government's website - ontario.ca/bookvaccine. Tim talks to Sam Oosterhoff MPP Niagara West.