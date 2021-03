WEEKLY NIAGARA COVID-19 UPDATE: MAR 15

Tim talks with Dr. Mustafa Hirji - Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health. As COVID-19 cases in Niagara and across the province slowly start to trend upward, there are worries of another potential lockdown. Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Mustafa Hirji says some experts have begun talking about it, and he admits he doesn't completely disagree.