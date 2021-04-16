Tune in to Tim Denis every weekday from 5:30am - 9am for a chance to play Niagara Knows - a Niagara based trivia contest.

Text your answers to 61010 for your chance to play!

April 19-23 YOU COULD WIN:

A gift card for five car washes to Valet Car Wash!

No purchase necessary. Contest starts on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 5:30 a.m. ET and closes Friday, September 10, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET. Open to legal residents of Ontario who are eighteen (18) years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. Approximate retail value of the prize is $25.00 CAD. Odds of winning a Prize will depend upon the total number of eligible entries received during the Contest Period. Complete contest rules and entry available at www.610cktb.com.