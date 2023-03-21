610 CKTB's RoundTable Road Trip
610 CKTB is taking Niagara in the Morning on the road… with the RoundTable Road Trip!
March 28, 5:00-9:00am: Tim Denis highlights Niagara’s diverse and thriving student population, live from the Rankin Family Pavilion at Brock University. Tim along with special guests will discuss the positive impact post secondary institutions have in the region… and all things Brock University!
The RoundTable Road Trip, sponsored by Brock University – break through at Brock! Only on NewsTalk 610 CKTB.