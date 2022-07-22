1,000 Hells Angels in Whitby this weekend for national run

A large procession of up to 1,000 Hells Angels members arrived in Toronto's east end to a significant police presence on Thursday but ultimately dispersed without incident after a few hours.

The procession started in Newmarket around 11 a.m. and ultimately landed in Toronto for a ride held in honour of longtime Hells Angels member Donny Peterson, who died at 74 of natural causes.

Toronto police say no arrests were made related to the event.

As many as one-thousand Hells Angels members are expected to gather in Whitby this weekend for the club's national motorcycle run.