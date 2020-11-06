1,003 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario

Ontario's Ministry of Health have confirmed 1,003 new cases of COVID-19.

300 of the new cases are in Toronto, 280 are in Peel, and 125 are in York Region.

949 more cases of are considered resolved, and there are 14 more COVID-19 related deaths.

Right now in Ontario, 380 people are hospitalized with the virus, with 86 in ICU, and 49 in ICU on a ventilator.

41,268 tests were completed in the last day, with 47,074 still under investigation.