1,015 more cases of COVID-19 in Ontario
Ontario's Ministry of Health is reporting 1,015 new cases of COVID-19.
325 of the new cases are in Toronto, with 282 in Peel, 94 in Ottawa, and 88 in York Region.
798 more cases are considered resolved, and there have been nine more deaths.
41,920 tests for the virus were completed in the last day, with 35,262 still under investigation.
PARENTAL GUIDANCE - Episode 43This week, Chrissy is joined by Pam Isaak to talk about COVID burnout and different layers that make all decisions that much harder.
LIFE UNSCRIPTED - Episode 35We all know that Isolation, work and family stress has caused a large increase in anxiety so it's not really surprising that lot of us are having an extra glass of wine. Kids are struggling as well and may need help. On Life Unscripted this week Janice Arnoldi talks to Marnie Prokator from Community and Addiction Services of Niagara. If you feel your drinking, drug use or gambling is becoming a problem call CASON at (905) 684-1183.
LIZ FLEMING TRAVELS - October 31stThis week, Liz speaks with Jenny Hipwell, Spa Director at White Oaks, about how spas are stepping up to make it possible for us to enjoy a relaxing and safe getaway. Liz also talks about the hippie culture on Ibiza and about ways to travel and leave the world a little better than you found it.