$1.1 million more in funding for 2022 Canada Summer Games in Niagara

The Ontario government is pumping another $1.1 million into the 2022 Canada Summer Games.

The funds are to offset the increased costs from postponing the games during the pandemic.

Doug Hamilton, Board Chair of the Niagara 2022 Canada Summer Games, says, "When Niagara was originally awarded the Canada Games in 2017, no one could have anticipated the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, which ultimately forced us to postpone our event to 2022. However, thanks to this additional support, we will be able to better overcome those challenges and host the 2022 Canada Games in the way that they were originally envisioned."

With the recent investment the province has now invested more than $40 million into capital and operating funding for the games.

The games begin August 6, 2022.