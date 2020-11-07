1,132 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario

Ontario's Ministry of Health have confirmed 1,132 new cases of COVID-19.

336 of the new cases are in Toronto, 258 are in Peel, 114 are in York Region, 78 are in Ottawa, 64 are in Halton, and 55 are in Hamilton.

852 more cases are considered resolved, and there are 11 more COVID-19 related deaths.

39,165 tests for the virus were completed in the last day, with 44,672 still under investigation.