$1.2 million wagered on Fort Erie Racetrack opening day card

It was a good opening day for the Fort Erie Racetrack with two big cup races and $1.2 million in wagering on the opening day card.

The Sprint Into Summer Cup was won by jockey Pierre Mailhot astride Gunzig Stinger, who battled back from a stretch duel with Red Mercury to win the $30,000 race.

The Solistice Cup was secured by four year old filly Lost Corsage and rider Kirk Johnson.

There are 39 more racing days in the season on Mondays at 1 p.m. and Tuesdays at 4 p.m.

After Labour Day post time will shift to 1 p.m. for both days.

Currently, spectators are not allowed, but an HD stream is available at https://www.forterieracing.com/streaming-and-replays