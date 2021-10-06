$1.2M needs to be raised by community to build a new hospital in West Niagara

A new fundraising campaign has been launched for the new West Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Grimsby.

The 'Take it To the Finish' campaign needs to raise $1.2M dollars out of the $50M needed from the community to build the new facility on Main Street.

Campaign Chair, Andrew Smith, says the 'Investing in Life Campaign' held in 2000 raised support which had been invested over the years.

Local municipalities and the Niagara Region will also contribute $32M to the project.

The aging hospital was built back in 1950, and the community has fought to keep the hospital open after planned funding fell through.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford visited the facility in November of 2018 with a commitment to rebuild the facility.

A successful bidder to build the new hospital, behind the current one, is expected to be announced in the spring of 2022.

The new WLMH will be a state-of-the-art facility, designed to care for an aging population, including private inpatient and emergency rooms.

There will be increased diagnostic services and surgical procedures, clinical services along with improved accessibility and safety.

The hospital's popular maternity services will also continue to be offered.

A significant portion of the local share of money raised involves fully equipping the new hospital with new equipment including the recent CT Scan installation.