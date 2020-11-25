1,373 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario

Ontario's Ministry of Health have confirmed 1,373 new cases of COVID-19.

445 of the new cases are in Toronto, 415 are in Peel, and 136 are in York Region.

1,476 more cases are considered resolved, and there have been 35 more COVID-19 related deaths in Ontario.

36,076 tests for the virus were completed in the last day, with 44,950 still under investigation.