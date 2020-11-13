1,396 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario
Ontario's Ministry of Health have confirmed 1,396 new cases of COVID-19.
440 of the new cases are in Toronto, 440 are in Peel, and 155 are in York Region.
1,018 more cases are considered resolved, and there have been 19 more COVID-19 related deaths.
40,509 COVID-19 tests were completed in the last day, and 44,507 are still under investigation.
