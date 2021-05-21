1.4 million Pfizer doses to be delivered ahead of schedule, but concerns surround Moderna delivery
About 1.4-million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are being delivered ahead of schedule this week.
However, the Public Health Agency of Canada says it is no longer confident it will receive another six-to-eight million doses of the Moderna vaccine next month.
Provincial leaders are counting on COVID-19 vaccine availability continuing to increase and more people getting a shot as economies prepare to gradually re-open.
Deputy chief public health officer, Doctor Howard Njoo says advice on whether provinces can mix and match vaccine types should be ready early next month.
-
-
AT THE MOVIES WITH RICHARD CROUSEArmy Of The Dead (Netflix) The Retreat (VOD) Trigger Point (VOD)
-