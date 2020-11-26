1,478 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario

Ontario's Ministry of Health have confirmed 1,478 new cases of COVID-19.

572 of the new cases are in Peel, 356 are in Toronto, and 111 are in York Region.

1,365 more cases are considered resolved, and there have been 21 more COVID-19 related deaths.

556 people in Ontario are currently hospitalized with the virus, with 151 in ICU, and 105 in ICU on a ventilator.

47,576 COVID-19 tests were completed in the last day, with 52,852 still under investigation.