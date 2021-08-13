$1.4M will be spent on Port Colborne waterfront centre, Welland park, and Thorold trail

$1.4M is headed to Thorold, Welland and Port Colborne to improve parks, downtown areas, and trails.

Niagara Centre MP Vance Badawey made the announcement of $1,435,683 in federal funding today from the Canada Community Revitalization Fund.

The City of Port Colborne will receive $750,000 in federal funding to construct a 7,600 square foot multi-purpose facility in the downtown waterfront area by March 31, 2023.

Officials say it will serve as a 'centerpiece of their downtown core revitalization plan' and will see several Great Lakes cruise ships docking 50 times a year and close to where a new 72-suite condo building is being built.

The City of Welland is receiving $313,797 to improve the accessibility at Maple Park by December 20, 2021.

The improvements to the 60-year-old park will bring many amenities to Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act standards.

The City of Thorold has been approved for $150,000 to construct and surface one kilometre of trail, which will expand the existing Decew Heritage Loop trail by 1 kilometre and link it with the larger Bruce Trail, increasing access for persons with mobility concerns and provide a safe space for physical activity.

The Friends of Laura Secord have been approved for $221,886.00 in funding to improve DeCew House Heritage Park in Thorold.

“As a former mayor, I’ve experienced first-hand the positive results when we invest in our communities. We attract new investments from the private sector and ensure the businesses that already thrive in our municipalities can attract and keep qualified employees who contribute to a stronger local economy, while offering improved amenities for those who already call Niagara Centre home. As we finish our fight with COVID-19, it’s crucial we look to the future and restart the process of strengthening the Niagara brand.” Vance Badawey, Member of Parliament, Niagara Centre



