1.5 million women lost jobs due to pandemic

A new study from the Royal Bank of Canada shows 1.5-million women lost their jobs in the first two months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report says the pandemic pushed women's participation in the labour force down to its lowest level three decades.

Employment among women with toddlers or school-aged children fell seven per cent between February and May, compared with a four-per cent decrease for fathers of children the same age.

The drop for single mothers was 12 per cent, compared with a seven per cent decrease for single fathers