1.5 million women lost jobs due to pandemic
A new study from the Royal Bank of Canada shows 1.5-million women lost their jobs in the first two months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The report says the pandemic pushed women's participation in the labour force down to its lowest level three decades.
Employment among women with toddlers or school-aged children fell seven per cent between February and May, compared with a four-per cent decrease for fathers of children the same age.
The drop for single mothers was 12 per cent, compared with a seven per cent decrease for single fathers
-
Dr. Samantha Hill - Ontario Medical AssosiationMatt talks to Dr. Hill about OMA calling on the government to rethink opening indoor bars as parts of the province enter phase 3.
-
Erin Riseing - Niagara Community Garden NetworkMatt talks to Erin about today's seed give away in St. Catharines.
-
Chris Green - Niagara Health FoundationMatt talks to Chris about plans for this years ‘Virtual’ Big Move Cancer Ride.