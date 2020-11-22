1,534 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario; 17 in Niagara

Ontario's Ministry of Health is reporting 1,534 new cases of COVID-19.

1,429 more cases in the province are considered resolved, and there are 14 more COVID-19 related deaths.

46,389 more tests for the virus were completed in the last day, with 30,427 still under investigation.

Locally, Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed 17 more cases of COVID-19.

Right now Niagara has 205 active cases of COVID-19, and 15 active outbreaks.

